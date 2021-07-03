Hayward Brown Coldiron, 96, died June 27, 2021 at his home in East Smithfield, Pa.
A Time of Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Timothy Robson officiating.
Burial will be in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, Pa., at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Hayward’s name to East Smithfield Federated Church, P.O. Box 7, 531 Main St., East Smithfield, PA 18817 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
