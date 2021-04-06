Funeral services for David C. Hafer, 88, of Wilawana, Pa. were held on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens with CLM Virginia Pantle officiating.
The services opened with the Penn York Marine Corps League, honoring their brother with a military service.
Pastor Pantle opened with prayer, followed by his granddaughters sharing thoughts of their beloved grandpa. His daughter-in-law, Laurie, presented the eulogy on behalf of the family. The pastor shared memories and the message, closing with scripture and prayer.
Military honors were accorded by the Marine Honor Guard and the Valley VSO with Sargent of Arms and Chaplain; Larry Parks, Firing Squad; Gerald Beatty, Bill Douglas, Don Hunt, Bob White, Archie Campbell, Color Guard; Charles Zimmer, Tom Chamberlain, Dan Eiklor and Elizabeth Wagner, and Bugler Don Barber.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.