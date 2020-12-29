Eddie “Baby” J. Phams, 60, of Sayre, Pa., originally of Memphis, Tenn., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 with his loving family by his side after a courageous battle with bone cancer.
A memorial service to honor Eddie’s life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., with Elder Kale Mann officiating. Those who are unable to attend the service, we will livestream the service on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Eddie’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.