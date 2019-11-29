Family and friends of Hugo A. Jungers, 51, of Milpitas, Calif., formerly of Athens Twp., Pa., may call on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.
There will be a time of calling on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel, Chapel Road, Milan, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating.
Burial will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Hugo’s memory to The Bridge of Penn-York Valley Churches, 515 East Chemung St., Waverly, NY 14892.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.