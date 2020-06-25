A well attended Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of Louis (Louie) J.Tomasso, of Waverly, N.Y., was held at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. James Blessed Trinity Church, in Waverly, N.Y. Father Daniel White officiated with co-celebrant Father Andrew Hvozdovic. Music and Soloist was Bill Soprano. The First Reading was given by granddaughter Kacie Hoyt. The Responsorial Psalm was given by grand-daughter Alexandra Tomasso. The Second Reading was given by granddaughter Gianna Picco. General Intercession was given by granddaughter Gabriella Picco. Gifts were offered by granddaughters Sidney Tomasso and Capria Picco and grandson Joseph Tomasso. The Eulogy was given by Louis’s son Joseph Tomasso, Jr.
Burial was held at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens with full military honors accorded by The Valley Color Guard. Color guard: Charles Zimmer, Tom Chamberlain, Dan Eiklor, Bill Douglas, and Elizabeth Wagner. Firing Squad:Gerald Beatty, Archie Campbell, Bob White, Jim Smith and Larry Parks.
Sergeant of Arms and Chaplain was Mike Guilford. Bugler was Don Barber.
The flag was folded by Gerald Beatty and Dan Eiklor. The flag was presented to Louis’s wife Rita by Gerald Beatty.
After the service, there was a luncheon served at Tomasso’s Restaurant in Waverly, N.Y.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Louis’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com