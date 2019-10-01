A Celebration of Life Service for Marjorie (Mahood) Foster was held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Vestal United Methodist Church. Pastor Michael Willis officiated the service with organist Paulette Fry, acolyte Emery Allen, soloist Jim Gleason and musician Jerry Natoli, euphonium.
The service opened with the Word of Grace and Greeting from the pastor. Opening hymn was, “Abide With Me,” followed by the Unison Prayer. Rick Foster, Marjorie’s son, read the Old Testament reading from Psalm 100 and led the reading of Psalm 23. The soloist followed with “O Loving God” and the New Testament readings from II Timothy 4:6-8 read by Will Aaron, her grandson, and Romans 12:9-16 read by her granddaughter, Bryna Kobza. Pastor Willis presented the homily with her son, Barry Foster and daughter, Sharon Aaron bringing Words of Remembrance. The soloist sang, “It Is Well With My Soul,” followed by a moment of silence. Pastor Willis closed the service with a prayer and the Committal Service. All joined together in the closing hymn, “This Is My Father’s World,” followed by the benediction and “On Eagle’s Wings.”
Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family at Glenwood Cemetery, Troy, Pa.
Family and friends were invited to Sharon’s home following the service.