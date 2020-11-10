Well-attended funeral services for Ruby C. “Corky” Durrand, 93, of Athens, Pa., were held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
The Rev. Ben Miller officiated the service. Her son, John, shared the eulogy on behalf of the family. The pastor shared scriptures of hope and promise of eternal life and closed with prayer.
Committal and burial services were held at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. The pallbearers were her grandsons: Mark Durrand, Adam Brown, and Tracy Eisenbury; and family members: Bob Eisenbury and Cortney Eisenbury.