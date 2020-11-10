Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.