William E. Wolcott Jr., 84, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away in Holly Springs, N.C., embraced and surrounded by his children on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main St., Athens, Pa., with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.
Committal and burial will follow at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in William’s name to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the e-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.