Barbara P. Hartman, 92, of Chemung passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at home with her loving family by her side.
A time of gathering will be held on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
A memorial service to honor the life of Barbara will be held on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., with Pastor Bruce Vanderpool officiating. For those who are unable to attend the service, we will livestream the service on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made in Barbara’s name to the Arctic League, Inc., 249 W. Clinton St., Elmira, NY 14901.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Barbara’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.