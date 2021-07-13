A Mass of Christian Burial for Ronald L. “Ron” Ault, 67, of Waverly, N.Y., was held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Waverly with the Rev. Joseph Kuriappilly, Assistant Pastor of the Church of the Epiphany, Sayre, as celebrant.
The First Reading was given by a niece, Kayla Ault. The Second Reading was given by a niece, Julie Gray. Prayers of the Faithful was offered by a niece, Amanda Gano.
Gift bearers were Ron’s cousins, Patrick Mullen and Jennifer Persoon. A eulogy was shared by his special cousin, Tom Mullen. Music for the service was provided by his cousin and instrumentalist Lori Lynn Barret, and niece and vocalist, Kayla Ault. Leslie Damiano served as organist and cantor for the Mass.
A reception for family and friends was held at Mangialardo’s Restaurant in Sayre following the service.
Service arrangements were provided by the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa.