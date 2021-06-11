Just shy of his 90th birthday, John E. Berry Sr. of Nichols went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at his home, the same home in which his grandfather lived and passed away.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday, June 11 from 10-11 a.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of his life will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral chapel. John will be laid to rest in the Nichols Cemetery.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Litchfield United Methodist Church, c/o Brett Rogers, 2758 Litchfield Road, Sayre, PA 18840 or the Lounsberry United Methodist Church, c/o Maryann Cronk, 201 Neiger Hollow Road, Barton NY 13734 in loving memory of John E. Berry Sr.