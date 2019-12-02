A very well-attended Celebration of Life for Linda Gorman, of Waverly, was held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Tomasso’s Restaurant in Waverly. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Linda’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
