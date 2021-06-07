Surrounded by his family and those that meant the world to him, Tim Lounsbury, 63, of Smithboro went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was reunited with his parents, John and Ann (Yaple) Lounsbury, his grandparents Lewis and Sylvia Lounsbury, Arthur and Nettie Yaple and his sister-in-law Julie Lounsbury.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday, June 11th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and celebration of Tim’s life will be held on Saturday, June 12th at 3 p.m. at the funeral chapel. A live stream of Tim’s memorial service can be viewed here: clickhere
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Tioga Center Fire Dept. PO Box 185, Tioga Center, NY 13845 in loving memory of Tim Lounsbury.