Dustin James Robinson, 30, of Lockwood, N.Y., lost his battle with addiction. Dustin was welcomed into our world on Aug. 9, 1990 and our hearts were broken on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 with his unexpected passing.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 12-2 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of his life will follow at 2 p.m. Memories, condolences and your favorite photos may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
You have to know the truth about the situation to understand the full measure of this tragedy. It is a horrific tragedy that sadly is not all that uncommon. If you or someone you know is suffering from substance abuse disorder or mental health issues, please seek help, there are many who want to help. Visit the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services website at samhsa.gov or call 24-hour National Help Line at 1-800-662-HELP.