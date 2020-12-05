Very well attended funeral services for William Alfred Allen, 86, of Litchfield Twp., Pa., were held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Rev. Jon Austin officiated the service. Pastor Jon opened with the relationship of the Allen family to the church and the community and scripture from John 3 followed by prayer. All in attendance joined in sharing Psalm 23. The pastor then shared personal memories followed by his son, Bill, sharing on behalf of the family. The pastor closed in prayer and all joined together in praying, “The Lord’s Prayer.” The pastor closed with the blessing.
The committal service and burial was at Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa. Pallbearers were his son; Bill Allen, son-in-law, Jefferey Agnew,grandson, Tony Allen, and family friends, Don Woods, Carl Merrill, and Steve Benedict.