Very well-attended funeral services for Lola Jean Chapman Bouse, 90, of Sayre, Pa., were held on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at 5 p.m. The service opened with the prelude by organist Deb Crum. The Rev. Jim Donahoo presented the opening, the invocation, and all joined together in the Lord’s Prayer and “In the Garden.”
Old Testament readings were from Isaiah 40:28-31 and Ecc. 2:1, 2, and 8. The personal eulogy was presented by the Rev. Linda Rogers, and on behalf of the family by her grandchildren Joel Storer and Kelly Jo Chapman, and a Grandma Poem was read by granddaughter Michelle Terribilini. Following the eulogies, the organist played one of Lola’s favorite hymns, “His Eye is on the Sparrow.” New Testament readings were from John 14:1-6, II Cor. 4:16-5:1, 5-9, and Romans 8:35-39 with concluding thoughts from the Rev. Donahoo. All joined in singing, “Amazing Grace” and praying Psalm 23. The Rev. Donahoo closed with the benediction. The postlude music was presented by organist Deb Crum.
Pallbearers were her son; Chuck Chapman, Jr., son-in-law; Steve Scrivener, grandsons; Joel Storer and Chris Storer, great-grandson; Cooper Parker, nephews; Frank Chapman, Jr., Alan Chapman, and Ryan Rose.
The family hosted a post funeral dinner at the Sayre Elks Lodge.
The committal service and burial was held Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.