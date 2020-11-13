Christine Louise Coe, 61, of Lemoore, Calif., and formerly of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Adventist Health in Hanford, Calif.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, with Pastor Jeff Bisher officiating and burial will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park in Towanda, Pa. For those unable to join us for the service, it will be livestreamed on our website at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com at 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Christine’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.