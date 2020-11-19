A well attended graveside service for Louise B. Houseknecht, of Athens, was held on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens.
Chaplain Linda Rogers officiated. She read some special scriptures that Louise was fond of and some family remembrances. Grand daughter Haley Campbell said some remembrances of her grandmother also. The family greeted friends at a luncheon at Tomasso’s Restaurant following the service.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira, St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Louise’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com