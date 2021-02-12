Calvin F. “Cal” Williams, 74, of Ulster, Pa., passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following an extended illness.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Larry Jennings officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Calvin’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org; or to National Kidney Foundation, Inc., 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or nationalkidneyfund.org.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.