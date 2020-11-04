Florence “Cindy” Irene Stauffer Stevens, 88, of South Waverly, Pa., passed peacefully away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Burial will be held for family and friends on Friday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Glenwood Cemetery, Moore Street, Waverly, N.Y., with the Rev. Anne Bey Canfield officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly, NY 14892 or The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, P.O. Box 1776, Williamsburg, VA 23187.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, Pa.