Rome Chapter No. 26 Order of Eastern Star will hold a Service of Remembrance for Gladys Irene Allis Abell, 97, a highly regarded resident of Rome, Pa., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. at the Rome First Presbyterian Church, followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Karen Ballard, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the Rome Cemetery, Rome, Pa.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Rome First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 189, Rome, PA 18837 in memory of Gladys Irene Allis Abell.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, Pa.
