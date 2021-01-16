A Celebration of Life Service for Lori Lyn Robinson, 56, of Waverly, N.Y. was held for the family on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Sayre.
The Rev. Melinda Artman officiated the service. The order of the service was the Introduction, Thanksgiving for Baptism, and the Greeting.
Scriptures came from Corinthians 4:13-5:9 and Psalm 23. The Hymn of the day was, “On Eagles Wings” followed by the Creed and Prayers of Intercession and the Lord’s Prayer.
The Commendation by the Pastor closed the service and the Hymn, “Amazing Grace”.