Ronald S. “Ron” Miner, 58, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A private service will be held for the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Ronald’s honor to the American Heart Association, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109 or www.heart.org/donate.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.