Calling hours for James Joseph “Jim” Dolan, 77, will be Feb. 1 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Daniel White officiating.
Burial will be a private ceremony at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Ridgebury, Pa., where he will be buried near his granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to go to the charity of your choice or the Sayre Public Library, 122 South Wilbur Ave., Sayre, PA 18840.
Those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.