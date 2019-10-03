Well-attended funeral services for E. Joyce Springer, 91, of Athens, Pa., were held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Church of Redeemer, Sayre, Pa. The service was officiated by the Rev. Melinda Artman and the Rev. Hazel Hunt, with Ms. Marcella Chaykosky as organist.
The service was from The Book of Common Prayer, Burial of the Dead Rite 1, and Holy Eucharist Rite 1. Readings were by the Rev. Artman and the Rev. Hunt from Isaiah 61:1-3, II Corinthians 4:16-5:9, and the Gospel from John 14:1-6, the responsive readings and the Communion readings. The Rev. Linda Rogers presented the Homily with Remembrance. The opening hymn was “Abide With Me” and closing hymn was “Amazing Grace.”
All present joined together reciting the 23rd Psalm, the Apostles’ Creed, and the Lord’s Prayer. The Rev. Artman presented the Committal and the Commendation.
The procession proceeded to Tioga Point Cemetery. The Rev. Melinda Artman officiated the committal service. Pallbearers were her son-in-law, Tom Dix, grandsons, Jesse Dix and Jeremy Mack, and James Mayo.
A post-funeral luncheon for family and friends was held at Yanuzzi’s following the committal service.