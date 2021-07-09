Charles “Chuck” A. Paul, 61, died June 13, 2021, after losing his battle with COVID-19.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre, Pa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wesleyan Church Grievance Fund in Chuck’s name.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Chuck’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.