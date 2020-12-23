Mildred Marie (Tripp) Eiklor, 91, of Ulster (North Rome), Pa., went to be with the Lord on Friday evening, Dec. 18, 2020 at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center, where she had been a resident since September 2020.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral for Mildred at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. At Mildred’s request, there is no viewing before the service. The family requests that everyone please wear a mask, and try to do distancing as much as possible.
Memorials in Mildred’s name may be made to the North Rome Wesleyan Church, 3374 North Rome Road, Rome, PA 18837, or to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.