Jason Sherman, 21, of Barton, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly due to a car accident in the early morning hours of May 27, 2021.
Family and friends may call Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main St., Athens, Pa., where a funeral service will be held at 5:30 p.m.
Following the services at the funeral home, there will be a celebration of life at the Sherman’s house, 77 Sulphur Springs Road, Waverly, N.Y.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the e-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.