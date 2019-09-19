Family and friends of CWO2 William F. Carberry II, U.S. Army, retired, 92, of Athens, Pa., may call on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa., with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in William’s name to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com.