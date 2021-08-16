James T. McCloe, 69, of Waverly passed away peacefully at his home in Williamsburg, Va. on Monday, Aug. 17 after a battle with an aggressive form of leukemia. Jim was an integral part of Waverly High School, first as a student-athlete, and then returning as a teacher, wrestling coach, and athletic director. He and his wife also owned and operated three local businesses, including Camp Olympia, McCloe’s Storage and Apple Ridge Bed & Breakfast. Throughout all of his life experiences, Jim was able to touch the lives of so many throughout the community and beyond.
A well-attended celebration of life service was held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Waverly High School auditorium, 1 Frederick St., Waverly, N.Y. with words of welcome by Dr. Eric Knolles, life tributes by Mr. Marc Collins, Dr. Tod Northrup, Dr. Tom Martin and Mr. Charles Hughes, special words of remembrance by his family, and a reception followed in the cafeteria.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Waverly Youth Recreation Department, Village of Waverly, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly, N.Y. 14892. In addition, the Jim McCloe Memorial Scholarship Fund has been created through Waverly High School to honor Jim’s life and legacy; to contribute to the scholarship fund, donations may be sent to the Waverly Administration Office, 15 Frederick St., Waverly, N.Y. 14892. The family is being locally assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.