A memorial service for Connie Lee Decatur, 76, of 20 Pleasant St. Sayre, Pa., will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the North Waverly Chapel, Waverly, N.Y., with Pastor William Wells officiating.
Interment will be private in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 57 North Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 in memory of Connie L. Decatur.
