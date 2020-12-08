Edward C. Bostwick, 59, of Waverly went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 from complications of COVID-19 after beating Leukemia over a year ago at Roswell Park in Buffalo, N.Y.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service to honor Ed’s life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., with Pastor Bruce Vanderpool officiating. For those unable to attend the services, we will livestream the services at 2 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made in Ed’s name to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892; Waverly/Barton Fire Department, 94 William Donnelly Parkway, Waverly, NY 14892; or Kevin’s Guest House, 766 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY 14202.
