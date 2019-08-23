James E. Orshal, 71, of Sayre, Pa. passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital following an extended illness.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at noon with the Rev. William Wells officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in James’ memory to: Sayre Health Care Center Activity Fund, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre, PA 18840 or the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or www.nationalmssociety.org.
