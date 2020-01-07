Well attended funeral services for Emma Jean Kline, 78, of Sayre, Pa. were held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at noon at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service of how Emma Jean was a woman of deep faith, one who lived her faith by reaching out to others and being there for anyone in need. At the beginning of the service the gospel song, “Thank You” was played to honor Emma Jean’s life of service to the Lord. During the service many shared memories including her co-worker and friend, Sue Conrad sharing some humor of their experiences. The pastor closed the service with all in attendance reading Psalm 23, prayer and the song, “Heaven Just Got A Little Sweeter for Me”. Burial followed in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa.