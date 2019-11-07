A funeral service for Dorotha Stowell Hemenway, 95, of North Towanda, Pa., will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at noon at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa., with Pastor Tim Geis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pa.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 or to the Animal Care Sanctuary, P.O. Box A, East Smithfield, PA 18817 in Dorotha’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.