Funeral services for Eleanor A. Seelye, 88, of Sayre, Pa., were held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa. The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service. The pastor opened with words of comfort for the family from the Scriptures.
Pastor Linda spoke of Eleanor's deep faith and love for her family and friends. Throughout her whole life, her focus was always on her family staying close and no matter what happened in life to always forgive, love, and care for each other and those around you. Her daughter, Deborah, spoke on behalf of the family. The service closed with the pastor sharing from John 11, John 14, and all in attendance praying Psalm 23.
Committal and burial followed the service at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. Pallbearers were her son-in-law Saed Ghiai, and grandsons Dustin Zimmer, Shawn Seelye, Devon Seelye, and Zachary Fenton.
The family hosted a post-funeral luncheon at Tomasso's following the burial.