A graveside service for Jessie Wolcott, of Sayre, was held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa. Prayers were said at the graveside. Arrangements had been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Jessie’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.