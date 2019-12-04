Friends and family of Mary Lou Allen, 66, of Athens, Pa., may call on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from noon-2 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Following the visitation, the family extends an invitation for their family and friends to join them at Tomasso’s Restaurant, 398 County Road 60, Waverly, N.Y., for a Celebration of Life Gathering.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary Lou’s memory to: Lisa Hawken Memorial Fund, c/o Angie Pavlick, 8 Nichols Road, Addison, NY 14801; or Friends of Valley Playland, c/o Lori Unger, 612 South Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
