Well-attended funeral services for Jane B. Merrill, 94, of Athens, Pa., were held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Athens United Methodist Church with the Rev. Helen Learn officiating.
The prelude music was provided by organist Deb Crum, followed by the gathering of the family, and pastor sharing the word of grace and the greeting. All in attendance sang one of Jane’s favorite hymns, “In the Garden.” Pastor opened with prayer and the first of the Old Testament readings, Psalm 23. Jane’s great-granddaughters, Ivy and Charlotte Moonen, shared a reading, “Grandma’s Hands.” The pastor shared Isaiah 49:15-16, followed by the message. She then gave an opportunity for sharing remembrances of times spent with Jane. Chief Joe Drake spoke on behalf of the Litchfield Volunteer Fire Company about how Jane was instrumental in helping to start the fire company by knocking on the doors of residents and how she was there every day when they were building the fire hall with food for all. The pastor then read the poem, “Miss Me, But Let Me Go,” and all joined in singing “The Old Rugged Cross.”
The church held a post-funeral luncheon for family and friends in the fellowship hall following the funeral service. The committal was followed by “The Lord’s Prayer” and a reading of “Keep Your Fork,” indicating that the “Best is Yet to Come.” Pastor closed with the benediction with postlude music by Mrs. Deb Crum.
Burial and committal services were held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa., with the Rev. Helen Learn officiating. Pallbearers were her son, Stephen Merrill, and grandsons, Chad Merrill, Scott Moonen, Damon Arnold, Michael Shelp, and Andy Merrill.