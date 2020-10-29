On Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, God called one of his finest angels home. Carol (Mema) Keene, 81, passed away peacefully at home after spending a wonderful day with close family and friends.
A time of gathering with family and friends will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. A celebration of Carol’s life will immediately follow with Pastor Cindy Schultz honoring her memory.
Memorials may be made to Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street, Waverly, NY 14892.
Burial will be in Barton Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. The Rev. Anne Bey Canfield will officiate. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Carol’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.