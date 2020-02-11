Jay David Schultz, 55, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at his home with his beloved family and friends beside him.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating. Honoring Jay’s love of sports, the family requests that you wear your favorite sports attire to his visitation and service.
Burial will be Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Jay’s memory to: “Friends of Jay Schultz”, Guthrie Federal Credit Union, 104 North Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840 for the Jay Schultz Memorial Award for a graduating senior of Athens High School.
