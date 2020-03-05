A time of calling for Gerald O. Holton, 74, of Waverly will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Shepherd Creek Chapel, Route 34, Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Gerald’s life will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Shepherd Creek Chapel, Route 34, Waverly, N.Y., with Pastor Bruce Vanderpool officiating.
Burial will be in Bradford County Memorial Park in Luther Mills, Pa., at the convenience of the family.
