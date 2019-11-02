Friends and family of Lola Jean Chapman Bouse, 90, of Sayre, Pa., may call on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the church at 5 p.m. with the Rev. James Donahoo and the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa., on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made in Lola’s memory to Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main St., Athens, PA 18810 or the Sayre Christian Church, 427 South Keystone Ave., Sayre, PA 18840.
