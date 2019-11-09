A time of calling for Robert “Bob” G. Hammond, 90, of Waverly will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 from 12-3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor the life of Bob will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Chuck Carver officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Waverly Booster Club, P.O. Box 292, Waverly, NY 14892.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Bob’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.