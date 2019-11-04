A very well-attended Service of Remembrance for Donald L. Jayne, of Waverly, was celebrated on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Valley United Presbyterian Church in Waverly N.Y. The Rev. Sharan Knoell officiated. Organist was Janette Ostrander. Vocalists were Jim and Marie Parks. Expression of Gratitude for the Deceased: Eulogy was given by Chuck Carver. Hymn “Here I am Lord” was sung by Jim and Marie Parks.
After the service, family and friends were invited to a reception at Tomasso’s Restaurant in Waverly, N.Y. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Don’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.