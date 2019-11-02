A well-attended Celebration of Life Service was held for Duane G. Hunter, 86, of Athens, Pa., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home, Athens, Pa.
The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service, opening with words of promise and hope from God’s Word. The pastor presented the eulogy on behalf of the family and several shared memories of times spent with Duane and the many laughs that all shared with him whenever spending time or visiting with him, even during his stay at the nursing home. Duane loved life and lived it to the fullest each and every day.
A private burial will take place at Tioga Point Cemetery for the family.