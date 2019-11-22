A Mass of the Divine Liturgy for Rose Hannis, 97, of 111 Garden St., Sayre, Pa., will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sayre with the Rev. Robert Moreno, pastor, as celebrant.
Interment will be in the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Athens Township, Pa.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Ascension of Our Lord Church, 108 N. Higgins Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 in memory of Rose Hannis.
