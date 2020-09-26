A funeral service for Daniel Joseph Hackett, 64, of McDonough, N.Y. formerly of Towanda Township, Pa. was held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda with Mrs. Kathy Mead officiating. Interment was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda with Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post 1568, Towanda according full military honors.
Pallbearers were: Jim Berry, Mike Hackett, Shon Hackett, Shawn Baker, Zachary Luckmeier, Anthony Vogel, and Zane Luckmeier.