A Celebration of Life service for James (Jim) Arthur Hasse, 61, formerly of Athens, Pa., will be held at 3 p.m. at the Athens Wesleyan Church on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. All who wish to celebrate the life and legacy of Jim Hasse are welcome to come join the Hasse family and share their stories of Jim.
In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance of Jim may be sent to Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, 1600 Jackson St., #205, Golden, CO 80401. CFI protects and preserves Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks — “Fourteeners” — through active stewardship and public education. Or to Jim Hasse Memorial Science Olympiad Scholarship, c/o Athens Area High School, Attn: Lori Wells, 401 West Frederick St., Athens, PA 18810.