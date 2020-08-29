A memorial service for Bernice Berry Landmesser of Monroeton, Pa. was held Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa. with Pastor Kathleen Keller of the Monroeton United Methodist Church officiating.
Instrumentalist for the service was Donna Dalpiaz. Reflections were offered by Bernice’s granddaughter, Jenifer Johnson and Bernice’s daughter, Nancy Sarver.
Interment was in Standing Stone Cemetery, Standing Stone Township, Pa. Members of Towanda Chapter Order of Eastern Star held A Service of Remembrance Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.